Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Booker T. Washington graduate DaNa Carlis has guided a variety of NOAA projects that have furthered forecasting and aided in earlier warnings for natural disasters, according to an agency official.
Right now California is being battered with multiple waves of atmospheric rivers, just one of which can carry 25 times the amount of water as the Mississippi River.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
