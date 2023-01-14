Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.