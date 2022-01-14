 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

