Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
