Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

