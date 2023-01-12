Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Tulsa, OK

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.