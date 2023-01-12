Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Right now California is being battered with multiple waves of atmospheric rivers, just one of which can carry 25 times the amount of water as the Mississippi River.
Booker T. Washington graduate DaNa Carlis has guided a variety of NOAA projects that have furthered forecasting and aided in earlier warnings for natural disasters, according to an agency official.
Although high temperatures haven’t made it back into the 70s since Jan. 2, the “coolest” day so far this year was a high of 51 degrees on Jan. 4.
Today will start off cool and then warm into the 50s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
After a chilly start, it will be a mild afternoon. Highs will soar into the mid to even upper 60s in some spots. This will make us nearly 20 d…
It will be another chilly start, but mild afternoon. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees above average as we climb into the mid-to-upper 60s. Wind…
Today clouds will build and the winds will pick up from the south. Highs will climb into the low 60s.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
This morning is chilly with temperatures just above freezing and wind chills in the upper 20s. As we head through the day, the winds will pick…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…