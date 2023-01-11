Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Right now California is being battered with multiple waves of atmospheric rivers, just one of which can carry 25 times the amount of water as the Mississippi River.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
