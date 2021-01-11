Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.