Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

