Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Sunday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
