Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
