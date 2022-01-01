Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
