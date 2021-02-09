It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 8.49. A 24-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
