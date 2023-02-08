Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
They are typically distinguished by their color and texture. Sleet is clear and hard, where graupel is white and softer.
Highs today will finally warm up into the mid 40s, which is closer to where we should be for this time of year.
Certain atmospheric conditions, including instability, need to align in order to have thunder and lightning take place during sleet or freezing rain.
There will be increased cloudiness today with windy conditions. Winds will be from the south sustained at 20-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph at ti…
Watch Now: Freezing rain expected to stay south of Tulsa. Watch a Wednesday weather update from Kirsten Lang
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang provides a mid-day update on the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.