Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.