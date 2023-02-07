Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Freezing rain expected to stay south of Tulsa. Watch a Wednesday weather update from Kirsten Lang
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang provides a mid-day update on the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
They are typically distinguished by their color and texture. Sleet is clear and hard, where graupel is white and softer.
Certain atmospheric conditions, including instability, need to align in order to have thunder and lightning take place during sleet or freezing rain.
Punxsutawney Phil, on Feb. 2, 2022, predicted six more weeks of winter, a forecast he's made from the small Pennsylvania town over 100 times. …
Highs today will finally warm up into the mid 40s, which is closer to where we should be for this time of year.