Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
