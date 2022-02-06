 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert