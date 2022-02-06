Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.