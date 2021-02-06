The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, T…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. T…