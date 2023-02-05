Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Certain atmospheric conditions, including instability, need to align in order to have thunder and lightning take place during sleet or freezing rain.
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang provides a Monday morning update on the latest winter weather conditions in the Tulsa area.
Watch Now: Freezing rain expected to stay south of Tulsa. Watch a Wednesday weather update from Kirsten Lang
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang provides a mid-day update on the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
This morning we are looking at another round of wintry weather across the area. A mix of sleet and snowfall is expected from around the 9 a.m.…
Overnight drizzle occurred across Tulsa. This is difficult, because it doesn't show up on the radar and it wasn't showing up on computer model…