 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News