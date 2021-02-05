Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.