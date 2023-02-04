Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
