It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
