Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
