Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Certain atmospheric conditions, including instability, need to align in order to have thunder and lightning take place during sleet or freezing rain.
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang provides a Monday morning update on the latest winter weather conditions in the Tulsa area.
Watch Now: Freezing rain expected to stay south of Tulsa. Watch a Wednesday weather update from Kirsten Lang
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang provides a mid-day update on the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
This morning we are looking at another round of wintry weather across the area. A mix of sleet and snowfall is expected from around the 9 a.m.…
Overnight drizzle occurred across Tulsa. This is difficult, because it doesn't show up on the radar and it wasn't showing up on computer model…