Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

