It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It should re…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 15-degree low is forecaste…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We wi…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area…