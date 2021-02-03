Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.