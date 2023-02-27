Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until MON 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
