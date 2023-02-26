Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
