 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert