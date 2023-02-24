Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
