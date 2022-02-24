It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
- Updated
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
- Updated
Travel is not recommended unless necessary, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few showers during the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 2…
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Plan on a rainy d…
Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures t…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.