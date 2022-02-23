It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
