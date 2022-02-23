 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert