Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
