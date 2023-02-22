Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.