Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
The weather phenomenon, similar to a rainbow, is somewhat short-lived and caused by the refraction of light through ice crystals high in the a…
Cold air will settle in overnight, and by Thursday morning wind chill values will be in the teens with wind gusts nearing 35 mph from the north.
Today will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day, with some increased cloudiness for the second half of the day. Highs will reach into…
Today will be much colder than yesterday. This morning we will start off with wind chills in the teens and temperatures in the 20s. By the aft…
Today we can expect more sunshine across the state. Highs this afternoon will warm into the upper 40s and the winds will be lighter.