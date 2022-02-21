 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

