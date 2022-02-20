 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

