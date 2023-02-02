The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
