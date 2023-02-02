The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.