Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

