Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dry, warm and windy with potential wildfire conditions Tuesday are forecast to give way to a cold front that could bring storms Wednesday night and then snow Thursday to some areas of northeastern Oklahoma.
For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. How li…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 33F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 …
This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should re…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast…