Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 8 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.