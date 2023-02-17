Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.