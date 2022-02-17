Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.