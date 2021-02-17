It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
