It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Cold air will settle in overnight, and by Thursday morning wind chill values will be in the teens with wind gusts nearing 35 mph from the north.
Much of the rainfall we saw this past week has not yet been added to the status of our current drought conditions, since it fell after that Tu…
Today will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day, with some increased cloudiness for the second half of the day. Highs will reach into…
This morning's commute will be a soggy one. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through during the morning hours, along with very gusty winds.
Today will be a cold, cloudy, and windy. Highs will barely make it into the low 40s, and wind chills will stay in the 20s most of the day with…