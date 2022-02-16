Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.