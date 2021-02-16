Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.