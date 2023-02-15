Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
