It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Dry, warm and windy with potential wildfire conditions Tuesday are forecast to give way to a cold front that could bring storms Wednesday night and then snow Thursday to some areas of northeastern Oklahoma.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
