Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7. A -5-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

