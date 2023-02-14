Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.